Calendar » Reception for Holiday exhibition

December 3, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Reception

Saturday, December 3, 4-6 p.m.

Marcia Burtt Gallery presents a group show celebrating a year of beautiful contemporary landscapes, plus three newly available paintings by Meg Torbert.

Throughout her career, Meg Torbert loved to paint floral still lifes. A misnomer, the energy of her paintings suggest a moving subject, anything but still. Petal splotches and tangled foliage are rendered with loose, colorful strokes. From bordering on abstraction, to a more traditional portrait, to a larger expanse; the three on display convey Torbert’s delight in the beauty and energy within this conventional genre.

Describing nature dynamically isn’t limited to Meg Torbert’s work: Pamela Zwehl-Burke, Randall David Tipton, Dana Hooper, Michael Ferguson, and Patricia Doyle use scale, texture, varied brush strokes, and vibrant color to attract the viewer to the landscape in a visceral manner.

Conveying a more serene engagement with nature, paintings by Erling Sjovold, Susan Petty, Leonardo Nunez, Ann Lofquist, and Bill Dewey draw the viewer in through elegant refinement. Less is more is evinced by ethereal paintings by Marilee Krause, Marilyn Turtz, and Jeff Yeomans.

Realism grounds paintings created by Ray Roberts, Ian Roberts, Anne Ward, Marcia Burtt, and Robert Abbott in the here and now—paintings that are a comforting reminder of what we have retained and an inspiration to preserve even more.

Exhibition runs November 25, 2016, through January 22, 2017.