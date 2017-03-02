Calendar » Reception for Oak Group Benefit for Carpinteria Bluffs

March 2, 2017 from 5pm - 7:30pm

Circling back to their original benefit shows decades ago, The Oak Group once again supports The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with “Coastline,” an exhibition in Santa Barbara’s Faulkner Gallery in the Central Library, 40 W. Anapamu.

The exhibition will hang from March 1 through midday, March 30, 2017.

Artists look forward to meeting the public at a reception during First Thursday, March 2, from 5:00 to 7:30.

Guest artists Kevin Gleason, Kaaren Robertson, Nicole Strasburg, and John Wullbrandt contribute their work along with members of The Oak Group for this event.

Forty-five percent of proceeds will directly benefit acquisition of 21 more acres of the Carpinteria Bluffs, through The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs. These groups have been working together to preserve the rest of the undeveloped coastline.

The Land Trust has preserved 25,000 acres over its 31 years. Along with Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs it purchased its first 52 acres of the bluffs in the late 1990s. Together the groups turned what is now the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve over to the city of Carpinteria.

Central Library hours:

Monday through Thursday, 10:00 to 7:00

Friday and Saturday, 10:00 to 5:30

Sunday, 1:00 pm to 5:00