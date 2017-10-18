Calendar » RECEPTION: IHC PLATFORM GALLERY EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

October 18, 2017 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

Originating from the French word plateforme, meaning ‘ground plan’ or ‘flat shape’, the Platform Gallery is a public exhibition space at the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, UCSB, that features the work of emerging artists displayed as two-dimensional printed media. The complete Platform exhibition archive is available online.

The 2017–18 Platform exhibition engages with the IHC’s public events series theme, Crossings + Boundaries, which considers diverse experiences and phenomena of boundary crossing—institutional, political, cultural, artistic, gendered, psychological, and more. The artwork displayed in the Platform exhibition gallery brings the IHC’s academic and community guests into dialogue with Crossings + Boundaries in creative ways.

Join us as we celebrate the opening of the IHC Platform Gallery Exhibition, which features artists Alexis Crashaw, Maya T. Garabedian, Brent Gibbs, Lucy Holtsnider, Elisa Ortega Montilla, Sunny Samuel, Natasha Sarkar, and F. Myles Sciotto.