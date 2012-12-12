Calendar » Reconciliation and Hope in Africa

December 12, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:45pm

Ms. Lizzie Rodriguez just returned from facilitating a reconciliation training program in Gisenyi, Rwanda – designed to bring together victims and perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide. She will share her experiences through an experiential evening with a photo slideshow, storytelling, participation in some of the actual activities that she facilitated, and questions to ponder. She will also bring an update on the current devastating war in the adjacent part of the Congo.