Calendar » RecoVERY Inspiring Short Story Contest

March 6, 2018 from Online - Online

Recovery Fusion is sponsoring the Reco"Very Inspiring” online writing contest for original, unpublished short stories on any recovery theme. Stories should capture an isolated experience or moment in time; they should be impactful, humorous, heart-warming, or empowering.



Any genre will be accepted. Maximum word length is 1,500 words.



First prize is $250.



Deadline for stories is April 5th at 11:59PM.



The winner and his/her story will be announced on Recovery Fusions' Instagram and Facebook Recovery Fusion accounts on April 15th at 5PM PST.