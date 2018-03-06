RecoVERY Inspiring Short Story Contest
Recovery Fusion is sponsoring the Reco"Very Inspiring” online writing contest for original, unpublished short stories on any recovery theme. Stories should capture an isolated experience or moment in time; they should be impactful, humorous, heart-warming, or empowering.
Any genre will be accepted. Maximum word length is 1,500 words.
First prize is $250.
Deadline for stories is April 5th at 11:59PM.
The winner and his/her story will be announced on Recovery Fusions' Instagram and Facebook Recovery Fusion accounts on April 15th at 5PM PST.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Robbin O'Neill-Gregory, Recovery Fusion
- Starts: March 6, 2018 Online - Online
- Price: Free
- Location: 10 E Yanonali Street #13-A, Santa Barbara, 93101
- Website: https://www.recoveryfusion.com/story-contest/
- Sponsors: Robbin O'Neill-Gregory, Recovery Fusion