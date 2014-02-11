Calendar » RECRUITMENT EVENT FOR 2014 RACE SEASON

February 11, 2014 from 6pm - 7:15pm

Come out to meet our coaches, board members and paddlers. Learn about the sport and what we do as an outrigger racing club representing Santa Barbara in local and national races.

We have 2 recruitment events - Feb 11 and 19th, both at 6pm at the private back room of Casa Blanca restaurant, 509 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. We will show you a video on what we do during the season, explain the sport, it's adventure, competition and team camaraderie.

We are looking for athletic, fun new members to join our club each year! Experience in other sports are important as training can be rigorous, both on the water and cross training on land. The ability to swim is required.

Please call the head coach Sabrina Kranz with any questions - (805) 698-4150; and we look forward to seeing you at one of our recruitment meetings this February!