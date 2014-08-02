Calendar » Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED

August 2, 2014 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age - adults(about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED valid for two years. Advance registration required.