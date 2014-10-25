Calendar » Red Feather Ball

October 25, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) for a night of red, hot fun at the 18th Annual Red Feather Ball at the Coral Casino on October 25th. The Ball will raise funds to support UWSBC’s Fun in the Sun, a national award-winning summer enrichment program and the United for Literacy initiative. The event will also honor Jean Schuyler and the County of Santa Barbara for their outstanding decades of community service.

The evening will include signature cocktails, a silent auction and the chance to hear heartwarming stories of how the community has benefited from UWSBC’s programs. Towards the end of the evening, Ms. Schuyler and the County of Santa Barbara will be presented with the 2014 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for their leadership and generosity.

Guests are encouraged to wear red to recognize United Way’s traditional symbol of giving.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/rfb/