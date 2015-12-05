Calendar » Red Feather Ball

December 5, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Join the United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) for an evening of white, hot glamour at the 19th Annual Red Feather Ball, located at the Coral Casino, Four Seasons Biltmore. The Ball will raise funds to support UWSBC’s Fun in the Sun, a national award-winning summer enrichment program, and the United for Literacy initiative.

The evening will include signature cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, and dancing to the wonderful Warren Priske Jazz Band. Janet Garufis and the Santa Barbara Foundation will be presented with the 2015 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for their outstanding leadership and generosity within the Santa Barbara community.

Guests are asked to wear a black tie or cocktail attire.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/rfb/