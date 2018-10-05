Calendar » Red Feather Ball

October 5, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 10 PM

Red Feather Ball

United Way of Santa Barbara

Dance the night away at United Way of Santa Barbara County's (UWSBC) 22nd Annual Red Feather Ball on Oct. 5 to benefit the nonprofit’s award-winning Fun in the Sun summer enrichment program and United for Literacy initiative.

The Coral Sunset themed event will honor the Volentine Family Foundation as the 2018 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award winner for outstanding service and generosity within the Santa Barbara community.

The gala will feature wine, cocktails and a curated silent auction. Guests will dine in the Four Seasons Biltmore’s beautiful Coral Casino overlooking the strikingly lit Pacific Ocean.

Date: Friday Oct. 5, 2018

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Coral Casino, Four Seasons Biltmore; 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Cost: Tickets are $325, sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Guests are encouraged to wear a black tie/cocktail attire.

For more information, to purchase tickets or reserve a table, contact Carlee [email protected] or 805-965-8591, or visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/2018-red-feather-ball.