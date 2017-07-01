Calendar » Red, White and Brew Beer Garden

July 1, 2017 from 1:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Saturday, July 1, 2017 • 1:00 - 4:00 pm

Featuring beers from Telegraph Brewing Company, Topa Topa Brewing Company, and M. Special Brewing Company and food from The Blue Owl, Sama Sama Kitchen, and Wildwood Kitchen

Cost: $25 – tickets in advance and SBMM Members • $35 – at the door

Purchase tickets at sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Presented by: SBMM & Edible Santa Barbara

Add shuttle service to your purchase through Jump on the School Bus – round-trip just $10!

Free parking at these pick up locations

1. The upper Sears parking lot on the corner of Calle Real and La Cumbre (next to the Sears automotive center)

2. Commuter lot on the corner of Carrillo and Castillo