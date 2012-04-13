Calendar » Redesigning Civilization: Permaculture’s Vision for a Just and Sustainable World

April 13, 2012 from 12:00 p.m.

It's no secret that our society has become unsustainable. Modern agriculture, industry and finance all extract more than they give back, and the Earth is starting to show the strain. How did we get in this mess? And, more importantly, what can we do to help our culture get back on track? The ecological design approach known as permaculture offers powerful tools for the design of regenerative, fair ways to provide food, energy, livelihood, and other needs while letting humans share the planet with the rest of nature. This presentation will give you insight into why our culture has become fundamentally unsustainable, and offers ecologically based solutions that can help create a just and sustainable society. This is the sequel to Toby's very popular talk, "How Permaculture Can Save Humanity and The Planet, but not Civilization." Toby Hemenway is the author of "Gaia's Garden: A Guide to Home-Scale Permaculture," which for the last 8 years has been the world's best-selling book on the ecological-design approach known as permaculture. The expanded 2nd edition of the book was named one the top 10 gardening books of 2010 by the Washington Post, and it won the 2011 Nautilus Gold Medal Award. Toby has been on the faculty of Portland State University and was a scholar-in-residence at Pacific University, and teaches permaculture all over the world. He has presented at conferences and universities across the continent, and lives in Sebastopol, California, where he is tending a two-acre food forest amid 7 acres of redwoods and bay laurels.