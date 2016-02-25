Calendar » Rediscover the Lost Art of Love Letters

February 25, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Rediscover the Lost Art of Love Letters in a delightful evening at Art From Scrap. Vintage typewriters, fine papers, quills, pigments and poetic prompts will help you craft a beautiful letter. Attendees will be guided into composing and creating a genuine Love Letter to be sent out to anyone or anything you admire. Envelopes and postage will be provided so others can receive these thoughtful works of art. Wine, laughter and warm sentiments will be flowing.

The evening will be co-facilitated by Sondra Weiss, an Art Educator who is on a mission to Bring Back the Lost Art of Love Letters here & abroad and Simon Kiefer an avid poet, dancer, and writer who has an extensive collection of vintage typewriters.