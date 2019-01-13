Redrawing the Boundaries: Rachel Cusk
Rachel Cusk has been said to have redrawn the boundaries of fiction with the Outline Trilogy, three "literary masterpieces" ("The Washington Post") whose narrator, Faye, perceives the world with a glinting, unsparing intelligence while remaining opaque to the reader. Lauded for the precision of her prose and the quality of her insight, Cusk is a writer of uncommon brilliance, not without controversy. Her writing is spare but sharp; she listens. Equally adroit at unmasking the detached despair of silent couples, social habits, or the assumptions we make about art, motherhood, marriage and loyalty, Cusk offers a new, compelling model of storytelling.
Cusk is interviewed by Andrew Winer, fellow writer, friend, novelist, and Chair of Creative Writing at UC Riverside. Book signing to follow.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 13, 2019 2:30 pm
- Price: 0 - $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/parallelcusk