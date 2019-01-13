Calendar » Redrawing the Boundaries: Rachel Cusk

January 13, 2019 from 2:30 pm

Rachel Cusk has been said to have redrawn the boundaries of fiction with the Outline Trilogy, three "literary masterpieces" ("The Washington Post") whose narrator, Faye, perceives the world with a glinting, unsparing intelligence while remaining opaque to the reader. Lauded for the precision of her prose and the quality of her insight, Cusk is a writer of uncommon brilliance, not without controversy. Her writing is spare but sharp; she listens. Equally adroit at unmasking the detached despair of silent couples, social habits, or the assumptions we make about art, motherhood, marriage and loyalty, Cusk offers a new, compelling model of storytelling.

Cusk is interviewed by Andrew Winer, fellow writer, friend, novelist, and Chair of Creative Writing at UC Riverside. Book signing to follow.