REDS FOR REFUGIO
REDS BIN 211 Hosts a Fundraiser Benefit to Support Santa Barbara's Beach & WildlifeCLEANUP of the recent Refugio Beach Oil Spill. Starting at 1PM, A Parking Lot Event with LIVE MUSIC from Some of SB's Most Talented Musicians ~ TINA SCHLIESKE & The GRACELAND EXILES 2-3 • SPENCER The GARDENER TBA ~ Morganfield Burnette & da Blues ~ Along with The Robert Thomas Band, The Paradise Kings & Live DJ in between. A $10 Entry is your Contribution to the Santa Barbara Wildlife Network to Support Our Beach & Wildlife CLEANUP Efforts ongoing at Refugio & Neighboring Coastal Points affected by the Refugio Oil Spill • Surfrider Foundation will be in cahoots with us to help raise awareness ~ . COME ONE COME ALL SANTA BARBARA ! Support the Cause to Restore Our Coast & As Always, CHEERS from REDS
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 7, 2015 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $10
- Location: REDS BIN 211 211 HELENA AVE, SANTA BARBARA'S FUNK ZONE
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/reds-for-refugio/tickets#.VWkTZijDU20