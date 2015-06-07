Calendar » REDS FOR REFUGIO

June 7, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

REDS BIN 211 Hosts a Fundraiser Benefit to Support Santa Barbara's Beach & WildlifeCLEANUP of the recent Refugio Beach Oil Spill. Starting at 1PM, A Parking Lot Event with LIVE MUSIC from Some of SB's Most Talented Musicians ~ TINA SCHLIESKE & The GRACELAND EXILES 2-3 • SPENCER The GARDENER TBA ~ Morganfield Burnette & da Blues ~ Along with The Robert Thomas Band, The Paradise Kings & Live DJ in between. A $10 Entry is your Contribution to the Santa Barbara Wildlife Network to Support Our Beach & Wildlife CLEANUP Efforts ongoing at Refugio & Neighboring Coastal Points affected by the Refugio Oil Spill • Surfrider Foundation will be in cahoots with us to help raise awareness ~ . COME ONE COME ALL SANTA BARBARA ! Support the Cause to Restore Our Coast & As Always, CHEERS from REDS