Calendar » Reduce & Reuse Rummage Sale - Goleta Family School

May 25, 2013 from 8:00am - 1:00pm

GFS students, parents and teachers will come together on Saturday, May 25th to create an Earth-friendly shopping experience for the local community. Feel free to stop by and choose from an assortment of children's clothing, books, games, toys, sporting goods and more! All proceeds benefit Goleta Family School.