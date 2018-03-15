Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 9:40 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin

March 15, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00PM
4 Thursdays    Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips 

 

The Buddha’s teachings on reducing harm and benefitting oneself and others are among the most precious, powerful, and practical guidelines for modern life and for times when discord, confusion, and violence pervade our culture.

 

 

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

 

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]

 

