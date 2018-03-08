- Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarch
4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
The Buddha’s teachings on reducing harm and benefitting oneself and others are among the most precious, powerful, and practical guidelines for modern life and for times when discord, confusion, and violence pervade our culture.
Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
102 W. Mission Street
Santa Barbara CA
805-284-2704
http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
- Starts: March 8, 2018 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center 102 W. Mission Street Santa Barbara CA
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
- Sponsors: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center