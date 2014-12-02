Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

December 2, 2014 from 7:00pm

In honor of World AIDS Day, Reel Justice screens “Dallas Buyers Club,” the film inspired by the true story of Ron Woodroof and featuring Oscar-winning performances by Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Diagnosed with HIV, Woodroof forges alliances to establish a “buyers club,” where people living with HIV/AIDS pay to access the latest treatment options. Set in Texas during the 1980s, the film illustrates the collective struggle for dignity, education and acceptance.

Tickets will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. until the theater reaches capacity. Sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, the Office of Campus Ministry, Wellness Programs and Alumni & Parent Relations with community co-sponsor the HIV/AIDS Coalition of Ventura County. For more information, contact the CEJ at [email protected] or 805-493-3694.