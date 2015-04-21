Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: Eyes on the Sky

April 21, 2015 from 7:00pm

There’s an ongoing drought in the western United States. Is it climate change or just another extended drought in the long history of droughts in the West?

Film maker Steve Nicolaides, producer of "Boyz N The Hood," "School of Rock" and "A Few Good Men," goes on the road to see firsthand how the drought is affecting the lives of people from Ogallala, Nebraska, to San Diego. Eyes on the Sky is an impartial look at the present and the future of fresh water in our cities and farmland, a film meant to promote citizen discussion and prompt public action.

Water is integral to every aspect of life, and the West’s complicated relationship with water is the film’s focus. We owe it to ourselves, our families, our communities and future generations to understand what’s happening with water in the West.

For More Information:

805-493-3694

[email protected]