Reel Justice Film Series: More Than Honey
Reel Justice Film Series
More Than Honey
Tuesday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Lundring Events Center
In More Than Honey (2012), Oscar-nominated director Markus Imhoof tackles the urgent question of why bees, worldwide, are facing extinction. With the tenacity of a man out to solve a world-class mystery, he investigates this global phenomenon from California to Switzerland, China and Australia. Exquisite macro-photography of bees in flight and in their hives reveals a fascinating, complex world in crisis. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.
Open to the public; no RSVP required. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, CLU’s Sustainable Edible Education (SEEd) Project, Pearson Library and the Student Association for a Greener Environment (SAGE). For information, contact Bryan Rasmussen at [email protected] or 805-493-3015.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CLU Center for Equality and Justice, CLU’s Sustainable Edible Education (SEEd) Project, Pearson Library and the Student Association for a Greener Environment (SAGE)
- Starts: April 22, 2014 7:00pm
- Location: Lundring Events Center, California Lutheran University
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3175
- Sponsors: CLU Center for Equality and Justice, CLU’s Sustainable Edible Education (SEEd) Project, Pearson Library and the Student Association for a Greener Environment (SAGE)