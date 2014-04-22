Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: More Than Honey

April 22, 2014 from 7:00pm

Reel Justice Film Series

More Than Honey

Tuesday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Lundring Events Center



In More Than Honey (2012), Oscar-nominated director Markus Imhoof tackles the urgent question of why bees, worldwide, are facing extinction. With the tenacity of a man out to solve a world-class mystery, he investigates this global phenomenon from California to Switzerland, China and Australia. Exquisite macro-photography of bees in flight and in their hives reveals a fascinating, complex world in crisis. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.



Open to the public; no RSVP required. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, CLU’s Sustainable Edible Education (SEEd) Project, Pearson Library and the Student Association for a Greener Environment (SAGE). For information, contact Bryan Rasmussen at [email protected] or 805-493-3015.