Reel Justice Film Series: ‘The House I Live In’
May 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
This documentary argues that “the war on drugs” is not entirely about drugs. The film investigates the errors and shortcomings that have made drugs a matter for law enforcement, creating a vast machine that feeds on America’s poor. 'The House I Live In' examines how political and economic corruption have fueled the war for 40 years. A panel of experts will address different aspects of the drug war and field questions from the audience.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: May 7, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Muvico Thousand Oaks 14
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/