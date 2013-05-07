Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: ‘The House I Live In’

May 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This documentary argues that “the war on drugs” is not entirely about drugs. The film investigates the errors and shortcomings that have made drugs a matter for law enforcement, creating a vast machine that feeds on America’s poor. 'The House I Live In' examines how political and economic corruption have fueled the war for 40 years. A panel of experts will address different aspects of the drug war and field questions from the audience.