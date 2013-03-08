Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: ‘The Invisible War’

March 8, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

From Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Kirby Dick comes The Invisible War, a investigative documentary on the epidemic of rape within the U.S. military. The Department of Defense estimates a staggering 19,000 violent sex crimes in the military in 2010. Allison Gill, a veteran and survivor of military sexual trauma, will speak about her experience and her activism to stop sexual assaults. She currently works at the Department of Veterans Affairs.