Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Reel Justice Film Series: ‘The Invisible War’

March 8, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

From Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Kirby Dick comes The Invisible War, a investigative documentary on the epidemic of rape within the U.S. military. The Department of Defense estimates a staggering 19,000 violent sex crimes in the military in 2010. Allison Gill, a veteran and survivor of military sexual trauma, will speak about her experience and her activism to stop sexual assaults. She currently works at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Gender and Women's Studies Program, Center for Eqaulity and Justice, and American Assocation of University Women (Thousand Oaks Branch)
  • Starts: March 8, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
  • Sponsors: Gender and Women's Studies Program, Center for Eqaulity and Justice, and American Assocation of University Women (Thousand Oaks Branch)
 
 
 