Calendar » Reel Justice Film Series: Wadjda

March 4, 2014 from 7:00pm

In honor of International Women’s Day, Reel Justice will screen Wadjda, the first full-length feature ever filmed entirely inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Wadjda is the story of a 10-year-old Saudi girl who is fun-loving, entrepreneurial and always pushing the boundaries of the conservative world in which she lives.



Writer and director Haifaa Al Mansour reflects on her own life in describing the film: “I come from a small town in Saudi Arabia where there are many girls like Wadjda who have big dreams, strong characters and so much potential. These girls can, and will, reshape and redefine our nation. It was important for me to work with an all-Saudi cast, to tell this story with authentic, local voices…. I hope the film offers a unique insight into my own country and speaks of universal themes of hope and perseverance that people of all cultures can relate to.”

Admission is free; no RSVP required. Tickets will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. until the theater reaches capacity. Muvico Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive.

Sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, CLU’s Gender and Women’s Studies Program, ASCLU, the Religion Department, the student club Feminism Is…, the Saudi Student Club and the Muslim Student Association. For information, contact Peter Carlson at [email protected] or 805-493-3435.