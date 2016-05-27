Calendar » Reel Loud Film Festival

May 27, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Reel Loud is UCSB's largest and most dynamic film festival. It provides a showcase for filmmakers, artists, musicians, and other performers to display their work in front of hundreds of audience members on the big screen at Campbell Hall on campus.

The Reel Loud Film Festival began in 1991 as a way for students associated with the UCSB Filmmakers' Co-op to publicly showcase their work. Although it began as a silent 16mm film festival, reminiscent of the beginnings of cinema, it has since become fully digital, giving students more flexibility in post-production editing and allowing for budgets to be focused on the countless other aspects of the filmmaking process. Reel Loud is now in its 25th year, and on May 27th, 2016 the tradition of student filmmaking will continue.