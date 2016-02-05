Calendar » ‘Reflections’

February 5, 2016 from All Day

Date & Time: Feb. 5 - Feb. 20, 2016

This exhibition of prints by Paul Finkel centers on reflective surfaces in urban environments – high-rise buildings, storefronts and display windows, bus windows and even puddles. Through unexpected juxtapositions and changes of color, Finkel transforms the mundane into the extraordinary.

For many years, Finkel used traditional photography to capture glimpses of the human psyche and the wonders of nature. In a new body of digitally created and digitally modified work, he takes as his subjects fleeting images that are available to us all but generally ignored.

A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.

Admission is free. This exhibit benefits the New West Symphony and Cal Lutheran with all net proceeds from the sale of work generously donated. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.