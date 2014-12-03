Calendar » Reflections Unheard: Black Women in Civil Rights

December 3, 2014 from 6:00pm

Where do black women activists fit into the epochal struggles for equality and liberation during the 1960s and 70s? Through archival footage and in-depth interviews with former members of the Black Panther Party, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and other organizations, this documentary unearths the story of black women’s political marginalization—between the male-dominated Black Power movement and second wave feminism, which was largely white and middle class—showing how each failed to recognize black women’s overlapping racial and gender identities. Nevline Nnaji, 81 min., English, 2013, USA.