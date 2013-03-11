Calendar » Refuge Retreat

March 11, 2013 from 7:30am - 8:30pm

The mind of going for refuge characterizes the Buddhist way of life and is the foundation for all spiritual realizations. What is refuge practice? Refuge practice teaches us to build a special protection within our own mind; a special power and ability to protect ourself directly from the dangers and sufferings of this and future lives. Retreat sessions will be guided by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. No experience is needed and everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.