Register Now: Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals Online Course

October 8, 2017 from All Day

Going global can be a key to growing an entrepreneurial business or advancing a professional career. SBCC offers a convenient and rapid way to gain the vital global trade and export skills needed to enter the global market or take a career global. Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals, part of SBCC’s award-winning International Business program, is a six-week online course starting October 16.

Students will learn how exporting their goods and services will make their business more competitive, resulting in increased sales and profits, diversified and expanded markets, and increased market stability. The course is taught by SBCC faculty member Ray Bowman, who also serves as Executive Director of the Small Business Development Center of Ventura County.

Additionally, upon completing SBCC's Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals course (IBUS 210, CRN #6233), participants are eligible for a stipend to cover the Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) exam registration fee ($395 per person) to obtain the CGBP credential.

Class registration is underway and the course begins Oct. 16. To apply to SBCC or to register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu. If you are interested in the stipend, email [email protected] with "CGBP Stipend Request" in the subject line and state your professional role and motivation for attaining the CGBP credential.