Calendar » Reimagining Downtowns - A Slow Fade or A New Dawn

September 27, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Santa Barbara is not alone when it comes to figuring out how to revitalize its downtown. Other cities are challenged by similar issues. On Thursday evening, September 27, come hear representatives from the cities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Monica share their efforts to make their downtowns welcoming, vibrant, livable, and economically successful. The intent is that Santa Barbara may benefit from learning about these experiences. Reservations are requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagining-our-downtowns-slow-fade-or-the-new-dawn-tickets-50002051482. Contact the AIA SB at (805) 966-4198 for more information.