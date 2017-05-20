Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Rejoice and Remember Spring Concerts

May 20, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Quire of Voyces Rejoice and Remember concert Saturday May 20, at 7PM & Sunday May 21, at 3PM at St. Anthony’s Chapel, draws from the deep, clear spring of English a capella song to present a program of heart aching beauty. Herbert Howell’s poignant “Requiem” is joined with lustrous works by Vaughan Williams, L’ Estrange, Tavener, and other English and American composers, for a concert of sublime fragility and tenderness.

Tickets available at the door and in advance, call 805.965.5935.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College Music Department
  • Starts: May 20, 2017 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: $20.
  • Location: St. Anthony's Chapel at the Garden Street Academy
  • Website: http://quireofvpyces.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College Music Department
 
 
 