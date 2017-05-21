Calendar » Rejoice and Remember Spring Concerts

May 21, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30

Quire of Voyces Rejoice and Remember concert Saturday May 20, at 7PM & Sunday May 21, at 3PM at St. Anthony’s Chapel, draws from the deep, clear spring of English a capella song to present a program of heart aching beauty. Herbert Howell’s poignant “Requiem” is joined with lustrous works by Vaughan Williams, L’ Estrange, Tavener, and other English and American composers, for a concert of sublime fragility and tenderness.

Tickets available at the door and in advance, call 805.965.5935.