Calendar » Relationships: Establishing Healthy Boundaries

May 18, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Boundaries are essential to healthy relationships and, really, a healthy life. Setting and sustaining boundaries is a skill. Unfortunately, it’s a skill that many of us don’t learn. For many of us, boundary-building is a relatively new concept and a challenging one. But boundaries are essential in every relationship – romantic relationships, professional interactions and family.

In this half day workshop you will learn that having healthy boundaries means knowing and understanding what your limits are and the beauty of saying ‘no’ without regret or guilty. Through this practice you will learn the balance of giving to others as well as nourishing yourself.