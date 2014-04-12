Relay For Life
April 12, 2014 from 10:00am - 6:00pm
Please join the fight against cancer walk hosted by the American Cancer Society as we come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has already taken too much. Food, games and activities provide entertainment and builds a family-friendly environment for the entire community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Lash Family, Montecito Bank & Trust, InterWoven Health, Bishop Diego High School, Rabobank, Sandbar, Cottage Health System, De Waay Family, Santa Barbara Skin Institute
- Starts: April 12, 2014 10:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Bishop Diego High School
- Website: http://www.relayforlife.org
