Relay For Life

April 12, 2014 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Please join the fight against cancer walk hosted by the American Cancer Society as we come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has already taken too much. Food, games and activities provide entertainment and builds a family-friendly environment for the entire community.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Lash Family, Montecito Bank & Trust, InterWoven Health, Bishop Diego High School, Rabobank, Sandbar, Cottage Health System, De Waay Family, Santa Barbara Skin Institute
