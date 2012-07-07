Calendar » Relay For Life - Carpinteria

July 7, 2012 from 5:30 pm - 5:30 pm

WHAT IS RELAY? It’s 24 hours you’ll never forget… Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer within their lifetime. The money raised at Relay saves lives by funding cutting-edge cancer research, early detection and prevention education, advocacy efforts, and life-affirming patient services.