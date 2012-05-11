Relay For Life - UCSB
May 11, 2012 from 12:00 noon - 12:00 noon
WHAT IS RELAY? It’s 24 hours you’ll never forget… Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event. It allows us to honor cancer survivors, remember those we’ve lost, educate the community on early detection and prevention of cancer, and raise much-needed funds for our community programs and services. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer within their lifetime.
- Organizer/Sponsor: americancancersociety
- Price: 0
- Location: UCSB Track
- Website: http://www.relayforlife.org/ucsantabarbaraca