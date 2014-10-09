Calendar » Religious Literacy Series: Buddhism ABC’s

October 9, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Panel Discussion 6 pm/ MCC Theater

The first installment of a religious literacy series aiming to demystify underrepresented religions and people of faith by providing facilitated discussions on the basic tenets of several religions. This panel will provide an analysis of Buddhism in a political context while also debunking popular myths that are associated with it. Panelists include UCSB professors of Religious Studies Kathleen Moore (Chair) and Vesna Wallace.