Calendar » Religious Literacy Series: Sikhism Pashaura Singh

November 12, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Dr. Singh will explore the social and religious processes through which Sikhism has evolved. He will focus on teachings of the founder, Guru Nanak, and major doctrinal developments under subsequent Gurus. He will also explore Sikh traditions beyond the Indian subcontinent and address stereotypes held by many people unfamiliar with Sikhism. Dr. Singh is Professor of Sikh & Punjabi Studies at UC Riverside.