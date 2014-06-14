Calendar » Relying upon the Reliable: The importance of the Spiritual Guide on the spiritual path

June 14, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

How do you think about faith? Where does it come from and how is it grown? Faith is a transformative practice when coupled with virtuous doubt. Come question your way to freedom. When we can rely with a mind of faith on the supremely reliable objects of refuge or protection, we find that our faith is the source of all of our ability to protect ourself from suffering. Learn how to cultivate faith and begin to find confidence and freedom.

With Guest Teacher Keli Vaughan of Kadampa Meditation Center Hollywood