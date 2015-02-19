Calendar » Remapping Race in Suburban California

February 19, 2015 from 6:00pm

One of the significant shifts in 21st century California and its new, polyethnic majority is greater and more pervasive spatial and class diversity in metropolitan regions. In fact, people of color now constitute the majority of the suburban population in a large number of metropolitan areas nationwide. How is regional racial formation taking shape today in SoCal, and in the US overall? What are ethnoburbs and why are they developing all over? This talk address these trends, exploring the changing dynamics of space, place, and racial formation in the US today. Dr. Wendy Cheng is assistant professor of Justice and Social Inquiry and Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University.