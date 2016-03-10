Calendar » Remarkable Women of California

March 10, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 8:00 P<

Author Marilyn Brant Chandler DeYoung will introduce her new book about highlighting illustrious, talented and provocative women of the Golden State.

DeYoung has spent a lifetime developing friendships with many of these famous and not so famous women, and nearly thirty years capturing their stories.

Using historical references, personal interviews, as well as her own personal recollections, she has crafted an insider's view of these influential women's lives. Her vivid biographies and photos of the ladies give a distinct social history to the women's movement and the growth of California.

From philanthropists to athletes, performers and politician, entrepreneurs and educators, First Ladies and writers, Mrs. DeYoung uniquely brings eighty-two 19th and 20th century women to life in her exciting new publication. Reception following.