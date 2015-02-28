Calendar » Rembrandt and the Jews Symposium

February 28, 2015 from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm

The museum hosts a symposium, “Rembrandt and the Jews,” on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Winter Hall’s Darling Foundation Lecture Hall (Room 210). The event includes talks by Shelley Perlove, professor emeritus of art history at the University of Michigan; Ann Jensen Adams, history of art and architecture professor at UC Santa Barbara; and Nadine Orenstein, curator of prints and drawings for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tickets to the symposium, which cost $35 per person, can be purchased by calling (805) 565-6162. Lunch will be served in the Winter Hall atrium.