Calendar » REMEMBER & RECOMMIT

December 14, 2013 from 12:00 - 1:00pm

“REMEMBER AND RECOMMIT”

A Nationwide Memorial on the 1st Anniversary of

Sandy Hook Elementary School Shootings

Newtown, CT., December 14, 2013

PRESS CONFERENCE: 10 AM Friday, December 13, 2013

Santa Barbara City Hall with City and County

Proclamations Dedicated In Their Memory

Interfaith Memorial: Saturday, December 14, 2013

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street

12:00 – 1:00 pm in the Sanctuary

On Friday, December 13, 2013, 10 AM at Santa Barbara City Hall a Press Conference will be held and Proclamations will be read by the City and County of Santa Barbara dedicated to the memory of the 20 children and 6 educators of Sandy Hook Elementary School who were gunned down one year ago on December 14, 2012. The Coalition Against Gun Violence (CAGV) is sponsoring this dedication in solidarity with communities across the country as we join together to “remember” the 20 children and 6 educators of Sandy Hook Elementary School and “recommit” to safety in our homes, schools and neighborhoods free from gun violence. Mayor Helene Schneider along with other elected officials will be in attendance.

On Saturday, December 14, 2013, Trinity Episcopal’s Rev. Mark Asman and CAGV will host an Interfaith Memorial Service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal’s Sanctuary, 1500 State Street to honor the victims and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School. Clergy from multiple faiths will be speaking. A symbolic installation of twenty-six shoes, photographs and quotes by their loved ones will be on display of the children and teachers whose lives were ended that tragic day. CAGV’s traditional Bell Ceremony will read each victim’s name with the ringing of the bell focusing on a rededication and renewed call to action to reduce violence during this holiday season in which we often speak about peace. Together, each of us in our individual lives, can dedicate ourselves to holding peace in our hearts and extending outward this spirituality with thought and action.

For information contact Toni Wellen at 684-8434.