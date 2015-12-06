Calendar » Remember & Recommit Memorial & Vigil

December 6, 2015 from 1:00 - 3:00

REMEMBER AND RECOMMIT”

Memorial Vigil for San Bernardino Victims of Gun Violence

Part of a National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence

The Coalition Against Gun Violence (CAGV) and Veteran’s for Peace are sponsoring this dedication in solidarity with communities across our nation, as we join to remember the 14 victims and 21 wounded at San Bernardino, CA plus all victims of gun violence in America and to all veterans/ costs of wars demonstrations

Elected officials will be speaking along with community organization leaders and YOU the PUBLIC may offer your thoughts during OPEN mike time.

Posters will be available. Photos will be displayed. A BELL will tolled. Our focus is a re-dedication and a renewed call to action to reduce violence in this season during which we often speak about peace. Together, each in our individual lives, we will dedicate ourselves to holding peace in our hearts and extending outward to others with thought and action