Calendar » (RE)MEMBERING MY BODY: An Evening of Spoken Word with Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio

May 17, 2018 from 6:00 pm

Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio is a Queer Kanaka Maoli wahine poet / activist / scholar born and raised in Pālolo Valley (Oʻahu). Jamaica is a three-time national poetry champion, poetry mentor and a published author. She is a proud graduate of Kamehameha, Stanford (BA) and New York University (MA) and a PhD candidate in English (Hawaiian literature) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Her poetry explores culture, dispossession and the disembodiment of Indigenous desires. (Re)membering My Body loves hard and deep, speaks desire back to the bone, and insists on being heard.