Calendar » Remembering Our Fallent

January 9, 2016 from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

A deeply moving exhibition of portraits, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be on view in Santa Barbara County in January 2016. Featuring 721 photo portraits of men and women from our home state of California, this memorial reminds us of the sacrifice made by those who have lost their lives in the ‘War on Terror’ in the years that have followed the September 11, 2001 attacks . This photo exhibition, which includes both military and personal photos of each of California’s Fallen, includes more than a dozen from Santa Barbara County who have fallen. Sponsored locally by the Sons of the American Revolution. The exhibit will be presented in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria. - Opening ceremony in Santa Barbara is Saturday, Jan 9. at 1:30 pm.