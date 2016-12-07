Calendar » Remembering Pearl Harbor: 75 Years On

December 7, 2016 from 10:30am

This Pearl Harbor Day, join the Pierre Clayssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) at the Santa Barbara Airport, as we remember the day that lives in infamy. Reveille will be played at exactly 10:55 a.m., the same time the attack happened in Hawaii – 7:55 a.m.

Speakers will give brief accounts of each branch of the military’s role in the attack and response. Sheriff Bill Brown will read an excerpt from Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Pearl Harbor Address – the “Day of Infamy” speech.

The short-term parking lot will be open for guest use. Early arrival is encouraged as the program will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. This is a free outdoor event. Seating available. For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or email [email protected]

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Time: 10:30 a.m. – Please plan to arrive early as program will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Airport, 500 James Fowler Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Cost: Free, donations are welcome

For more information, email [email protected] or visit the website at www.pcvf.org.