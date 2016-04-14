Calendar » Remembering Violence and the Violence of Remembering - Khatharya Um

April 14, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Khatharya Um, author of the recently published book From the Land of Shadows, will examine the conditions that produced the 1975-79 Cambodian genocide as well as the struggle of Cambodians, both in their homeland and in the diaspora, to live with and transcend this historic trauma. Khatharya Um is an Associate Professor of Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley.