Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Remembrance Service

April 7, 2013 from 3:00pm

This April, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care invites the communities of Santa Barbara County to a Remembrance Services event in Santa Barbara on April 7, 2013. This special community event will honor the lives of loved ones who have passed, and all are welcome to join.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: vnhcsb
  • Starts: April 7, 2013 3:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara Fellowship Hall 21 East Constance Avenue, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/
 
 
 