Remembrance Service
April 7, 2013 from 3:00pm
This April, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care invites the communities of Santa Barbara County to a Remembrance Services event in Santa Barbara on April 7, 2013. This special community event will honor the lives of loved ones who have passed, and all are welcome to join.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: vnhcsb
- Starts: April 7, 2013 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara Fellowship Hall 21 East Constance Avenue, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/