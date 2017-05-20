Calendar » Remove Your Roadblocks to Love and Dating

May 20, 2017 from 8:30am - 3:00pm

Ladies, Are you ready to fall in love?

Are you struggling with dating?

Are you confused with today's "Dating Rules"?

If you said yes to any of the above, join Professional Matchmaker/Dating Coach Lisa Amador and Women's Empowerment Coach Marilyn O'Malley, your Dating GPS (Guides to Personal Success) for this half day journey to love workshop.

In this workshop you will:

♥︎ Discover what is keeping you from finding your current love

♥︎ Quickly identify and breakthrough your roadblocks to get you to your love destination

♥︎ Create a positive attitude towards love and dating

♥︎ Design a love and dating roadmap

♥︎ Learn practical steps and tools needed to safely navigate the map you've created

May 20th Schedule

8:30am check in and mingling

9:00am Start

9:30am Inner work to breakthrough your blocks to love and successful dating with Marilyn

Q & A

12:00pm Lunch

1:00pm Practical steps and tools for successful dating with Lisa

Q & A

3:00pm end of workshop



Your Hosts:



Lisa Amador is a Certified Matchmaker, Date Coach, Speaker, Columnist, Best Selling Co-Author, singles event producer and Founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking; a discreet, upscale boutique Matchmaking company for successful commitment-minded singles. Her mission is to connect and foster self-love, confidence and excitement to those who desire to be in a loving relationship. www.santabarbaramatchmaking.com

Marilyn O’Malley is a certified intuitive empowerment coach guiding sensitive and creative women who struggle with both personal and professional challenges regarding relationships, money, confidence and life/work balance, so they can learn to love, live and matter more deeply. www.marilynomalley.com